Nurses of pvt hospital protest over pay, working hours in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Nurses of a private hospital on Sunday protested against its management over payment and working hours in Ludhiana.

They alleged that the management is forcing them to work in two-shift amid the COVID-19 outbreak. These nurses belong to SPS Apollo hospital.

"Management is forcing us to work in two shifts in a row while wearing PPE kits. When we go to HR, they threaten us to terminate our employment," a protestor told ANI.

"They should pay us on time. It would be very difficult for us to work in two shifts. We are protesting for our rights," another protestor said.

A total of 246 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Punjab's Ludhiana district in the last 24 hours, a statement from the District Public Relations Office said on Sunday.



Quoting Deputy Commissioner Varinder Singh, the statement informed that under the "Mission Fateh", the number of COVID-19 cases that are being cured in Ludhiana is increasing with each passing day.



"Sincere efforts are being made to keep people safe from COVID-19. Till date, a total of 71,998 samples have been taken, out of which report of 70,579 samples has been received, of 64,960 samples is negative and report of 1,419 samples is pending, he said.

The total number of patients related to Ludhiana is 5,032, while 587 patients are related to other districts/states, he added. (ANI)

