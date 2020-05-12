Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 (ANI): The nurses at the Government Medical College, Omandurar here paid their respects to Florence Nightingale on the occasion of International Nurses Day, today.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also visited the hospital and expressed his gratitude towards nurses and other nursing staff on the occasion. (ANI)
Nurses pay respects to Florence Nightingale in Chennai
ANI | Updated: May 12, 2020 17:18 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 (ANI): The nurses at the Government Medical College, Omandurar here paid their respects to Florence Nightingale on the occasion of International Nurses Day, today.