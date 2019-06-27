Nurses who recorded TikTok videos inside Odisha hospital handed show cause notices

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): Nurses at the district hospital here were issued show cause notices by the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) for medical negligence and recording TikTok videos inside the Sick and New Born Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

The nurses have been asked to give their responses within 48 hours, CDMO, Ajit Kumar Mohanty said.

"I initiated a probe and have informed the Collector and other concerned officials. They (nurses) will be given show-cause notice and 24-48 hours to give reply over this. Department will take action against them," Mohanty told mediapersons here.

Odisha Health Minister Nabakishore Das said, "I have sought a report from the department, asking them for the facts. They will investigate into the matter. After I get a report from the I will take appropriate action as per the law."

In the videos that have been circulating on social media, the nurses can be seen singing, dancing and singing Bollywood songs inside the SNCU in their official uniforms. (ANI)

