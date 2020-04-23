Nursing officer at Safdarjung Hospital tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): A nursing officer at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus, a hospital official confirmed.

The nursing officer was posted at Gynae High Dependency Unit (HDU) in the hospital. She has been admitted in the coronavirus unit of the hospital. Earlier, four doctors had been found COVID-19 positive, the official said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 2,156. Till now, 611 people have either been cured or discharged, while 47 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,959 patients have either been cured or discharged while 652 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)