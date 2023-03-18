Nursing officer dies of Covid in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], March 18 (ANI): A deputy superintendent of nursing died on Friday morning at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Singh Rathore.

Earlier, four foreign tourists including a woman, who came to visit Rajasthan from Australia tested positive for Covid-19 infection, officials informed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was organized at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital premises in Bhilwara.



The Superintendent of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Dr Arun Gaur said, "Mahendra Singh was on a ventilator in the ICU ward of the same Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for the last 3 days. An important medical worker at our hospital has passed away today from the corona."

"COVID-19 is very dangerous for those who are already suffering from other diseases. I urge everyone to follow the Corona guidelines," he added.

District Collector Ashish Modi while addressing the press said, "With great sadness, we have to inform you that Mahendra Singh Rathore, a nursing worker of Bhilwara District Hospital, passed away today. Rathore was also suffering from corona infection along with other diseases."

"At present, the corona infection is increasing and may increase rapidly. I appeal to the residents of the Bhilwara district to follow the Corona guidelines. Wash your hands regularly, use masks and avoid crowds," he added.

India has observed a significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases during the past few months. However, in the past few weeks a rise in cases has been noted specifically in certain parts of the country with a total of 2,082 cases reported in the week ending March 8, 2023, which rose to 3,264 cases in the week ending March 15, said the Union Home Ministry. (ANI)

