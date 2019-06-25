Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty
Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty

Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, Mimi Chakraborty badly swarmed by media, say 'dhakka mat do'

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:03 IST

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty, who took oath as members of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, lost their patience when they were swarmed by media on their way out of Parliament on Tuesday,
Feeling uncomfortable with the way media personnel surrounded them asking for quotes and shooting their picture, Nusrat and Mimi had to raise their voice and ask them to back off so that they could move.
While the two initially cooperated with the media and answered all the questions they had, after a point Mimi asked the media people to move aside so that they could leave. However, when that did not happen, she became restless.
Unable to get past the media persons, Mimi went and stood behind Nusrat. At one point, they even moved back into Parliament but came out after security personnel intervened to make way.
Nusrat protectively put her arm around her friend and said, "Aap dhakka nahi maar sakte sir, samajhiye baat ko (You cannot push us sir, please try to understand)."
As the two made their way to their vehicle, the media reporters requested them for a photo together. While they did pose for the cameras, both the actors asked them to stand in a line at a reasonable distance and click the pictures.
Nusrat, who recently tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain, and her friend Mimi took oath as members of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The two had skipped oath-taking for Lok Sabha members on June 17 and 18 owing to Nusrat's wedding festivities in Turkey.
Jahan and her actor friend Mimi took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur parliamentary constituencies, respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:07 IST

UP: Man fails to molest woman, drives car over family; kills 2

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Two elderly women died and two other of the same family were severely injured after a car ran over them by a man who allegedly tried to molest a woman from the same family in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:48 IST

Dayanidhi Maran attacks AIADMK government for its complacency in...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Dayanidhi Maran attacked the AIADMK goverment in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday accusing it of "complacency" in dealing with the water crisis in Chennai and other places in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:46 IST

Chopper scam case: SC defers hearing on ED's plea against...

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred till tomorrow arguments on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the Delhi High Court order allowing Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, to go abroad o

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:37 IST

TN seeks immediate release of Cauvery water from Karmatala

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday demanded release of the entire quantity of 9.19 TMC feet of water for June and 31.24 TMC feet of water for July from Karnatka.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:34 IST

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrest 15 criminals

New Delhi [India] June 25 (ANI): 15 criminals related to the gang of Kapil Sangwan were arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in Dwarka here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:21 IST

Sindhu Darshan Festival's 23rd edition underway in Leh

Leh (J&K) [India], June 25 (ANI): The 23rd edition of the Sindhu Darshan Festival kicked off at Sindhu Ghat Shey in Leh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:17 IST

Here's how Kalaburagi youth are battling scorching heat

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): With the mercury soaring in the region, a group of locals, consisting of doctors, engineers, students, and government employees, among others, are planting saplings across the district to help lower the temperature in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:16 IST

'Blue Corner Notice' issued against 100 people who set off from...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has issued 'Blue Corner' notice against 100 Indians who went missing from Munambam port of Kerala, said the Kerala police on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:06 IST

Mumbai: One arrested after suicide attempt inside BMC headquarters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 25 (ANI): A person was arrested after he tried to attempt suicide inside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:01 IST

Rajasthan Min hits out at Gehlot for not waiving farmer loans

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Singh Rathore on Tuesday claimed that farmers are committing suicide as the Ashok Gehlot-led government has failed to fulfill its loan-waiver promise.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:00 IST

Coimbaore: Man discovered 35-year old meteoroid stone in farmhouse

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 (ANI): A Coimbatore based man, Lakshmi Narayan, discovered a 35-year old meteoroid stone in his farmhouse. He visited the collectorate office to hand over the stone to the respective authorities on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:00 IST

Newly-wed Nusrat Jahan, friend Mimi take oath as LS members

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, who recently tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain, took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl