Nusrat Jahan skips first day of Parliament session due to ill-health

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): TMC Lok Sabha lawmaker Nusrat Jahan on Monday skipped the first day of the winter session of the Parliament as she was admitted to a hospital following a respiratory issue.

"Jahan was admitted to Apollo Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata on Sunday night due to a respiratory issue. She has a record of asthma in the past as well," Jahan's office said in a statement.

Jahan, who contested 17th Lok Sabha election from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal, won the seat with a huge margin against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu.

She had skipped oath-taking for Lok Sabha members on June 17 and 18 owing to her wedding festivities in Turkey.



Ever since her candidature had been announced by the TMC, the Bengali actress was subjected to trolling and hatred on social media for having no political experience or credentials to contest polls. (ANI)

