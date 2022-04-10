NV Subhash condemns attack on BJP leader Mohammad Anwar's residence for supporting triple talaq

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday condemned tha attack on party's Minority Morcha leader Mohammad Anwar's residence for allegedly giving a statement in support of triple talaq in Vikarabad district of Telangana.

"Some people damaged the furniture donated by Anwar to a masjid adjacent to his house for giving a statement in support of triple talaq," Subhash told mediapersons

He further demanded police to take stern action against the culprits and arrest them immediately.



After the incident, Anwar alleged that Congress used Muslims as the vote bank and kept them away from the BJP.

"It was the Congress party that always used Muslims as the vote bank and kept them away from the Centre-lead BJP. But the Modi government is taking measures for the welfare of Muslims and women are happy with the triple talaq," Anwar said.

Meanwhile, Vikarabad SP said that the police officials will investigate the matter and take legal action against the culprits. (ANI)

