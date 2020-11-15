Oath ceremony of Bihar Cabinet to be held on Monday: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): After meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form NDA government in Bihar,Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place on Monday.

"Oath taking ceremony to be held tomorrow afternoon around 4.30 pm," Kumar said after leaving Raj Bhavan in Patna.

When asked if former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi will be part of the new cabinet, the JD(U) chief said, " The final decisions regarding the new cabinet are yet to be taken. You will be notified once it is finalised."

Kumar was named as the leader of the NDA legislature party thus paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term



"Nitish Kumar elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party," Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh said while addressing media in Patna.

This came after the leaders of NDA met in Patna to deliberate on the Bihar Elections results.

Prior to their joint meeting, JDU and BJP held separate meetings in Patna today.

This comes as the constituents of the NDA secured a majority in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections.

The BJP had won 74 seats, JD-U 43, while eight seats were won by other NDA constituents. (ANI)

