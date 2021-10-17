Obscenity in OTT platform content could be a reason for violence against women: Actor Govind Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): One of the reasons for the increase in violence against women is the obscenity in the content shown on over the top (OTT) platforms, said actor Govind Namdev.

When asked whether obscenity on OTT platforms was the reason for an increase in violence against women, the 'Oh My God' actor, who was in Indore on Saturday to shoot a web series 'Viram' said, "I cannot say for sure, but yes, out of many reasons this may be one of them."



"When OTT platforms came to the fore, obscenity was shown on a lot on various OTT platforms. As a result, children started watching it. With time the society and the government realised that this cannot go on and hence this type of content got sidelined," he added.

Talking about his series 'Viram' which also deals with violence against women, Namdev said that to eradicate this evil, there has to be a change in the mindset of the people and only new laws cannot suffice.

"The government is bringing new laws, but man needs to be changed. His mindset needs to be changed. There has been a decline in human values in society...it needs to be realised," the actor said. (ANI)

