Obstacles are learnings that lead us to greater accomplishments: Deve Gowda on Chandrayaan-2

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said that the nation is proud of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and obstacles are learning's that lead to greater accomplishments in future.

Lauding efforts made by scientists of ISRO, Deve Gowda tweeted, "We as a Nation are proud of ISRO for their hard work on Chandrayaan-2. Obstacles are learnings that lead us to greater accomplishments in the future. #ProudOfISRO."

Earlier today, ISRO announced that they had lost communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander, Vikram, minutes before its soft landing on the surface of the moon.

"This is Mission Control Centre. Vikram Lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed," ISRO tweeted.

The Vikram lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)

