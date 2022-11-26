Obstructing public servant case: Court sends Asif Mohammad Khan to judicial custody

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Friday remanded Asif Mohammad Khan to judicial custody. He has been arrested in a case related to allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and manhandling in the Shaheen Bagh area on Friday.

Duty Magistrate Aditi Rao remanded Asif Mohammad Khan to 14 days of judicial custody. The court directed Delhi police to file a reply on the bail application. His application will be heard on Monday.

The accused has moved a bail application through advocates Vipin Chaudhary and Alim Mijaj.

Delhi police submitted that the investigation is going on the matter. The accused should be sent to judicial custody during the investigation of the case.



It is alleged by Delhi Police that on November 25, 2022, during patrolling in the area police constable noticed a gathering of about 20-30 people in front of Tayyab Masjid.

Police reached in front of Tayyab Masjid where one Asif Mohammad Khan (who is the father of congress MCD Counselor Candidate Ms. Ariba Khan) a resident of Thokar No 09, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi along with his supporters was present in front of Tayyab Masjid and addressing the gathering using loud hailer, police alleged.

It is also alleged that when SI Akshay asked Asif Mohammad Khan for permission from the Election Commission regarding gathering and addressing the public, he became aggressive and started misbehaving with him.

Allegedly, Asif Mohammad Khan used abusive language, and criminal force, and manhandled SI Akshay.

In this regard a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code on the Complaint of SI Akshay. (ANI)

