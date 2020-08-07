OCI cardholders allowed to visit India

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday allowed Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders from countries with which India has signed 'air bubble' arrangements to visit India. The US, UK, Germany and France are among these countries.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted OCI cardholders to enter India who belong to countries with which "air bubble" arrangements have been finalised by Ministry of Civil Aviation," Ministry of Home Affairs said in a tweet.

The ministry said that other foreigners from these countries are also allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes.

"Other foreigners from these countries have also been allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes. Indian citizens have also been allowed to travel to such countries on any type of visa," it said in a series of tweets. (ANI)

