Octogenarian woman dies in fire in Shimla district

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): An 80-year-old woman lost her life in a fire that left 10 houses gutted in Dugyani Village of Chirgaon in Shimla district.

"Fire was doused with the collective efforts of villagers, fire brigade and Police. The matter will be investigated," Sunil Negi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rohru said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

