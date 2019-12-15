Octopus commandos conduct mock drill at Telangana HC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (Octopus) commandos on Saturday conducted a mock drill at Telangana High Court.

The mock drill was conducted from 10 pm to 12 am at the Telangana High Court.

On the instructions of Kothakota Srinivas Reddy, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Operations (Octopus and Greyhounds), under the leadership Ananthaiah Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and 50 Octopus Commandos, conducted a mock yesterday. (ANI)

