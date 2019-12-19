Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): In order to enhance the security cover of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, special force 'OCTOPUS' has been inducted into his security.
Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations, also called 'OCTOPUS', is a specialised and elite counter-terrorism unit of the state of Andhra Pradesh.
A team of 32 members divided into five teams would be part of the security. (ANI)
'OCTOPUS' inducted into Andhra CM's security cover
ANI | Updated: Dec 19, 2019 04:34 IST
