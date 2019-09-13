Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 4 to 15

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): The odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital after Diwali, from November 4 to 15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

A flagship scheme of the AAP government, aimed at combatting pollution, was first implemented in 2015.

While making the announcement, Kejriwal said that smog from adjoining states due to the burning of stubble is the major cause of pollution in Delhi and odd-even is one among the slew of measures that Delhi government will take to deal with the problem.

"On 2 and 3 November, there is Saturday and Sunday. Odd-even will be implemented from November 4 to November 15. Studies show that it reduces pollution by 10-13 per cent," said Kejriwal.

The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days.

For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. (ANI)