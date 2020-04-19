Odd, even scheme will be implemented in state from April 20: Kerala Police Chief

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 18 (ANI): Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera on Saturday said odd and even scheme will be implemented in the state from 20 April to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

"Odd and even scheme will be implemented in the state from 20 April. By implementing the scheme, we can reduce the number of vehicles on the road by 40 per cent. 3 persons can travel in a car, including the driver. Relaxation will be given to women-driven vehicles and govt vehicles," said the state Police Chief.

He also said that self-declaration is a must for people who travel from one state to another.

"Self-declaration is a must for interstate travel. People who are going to the office can show their identity cards. Inter district movement is not permitted for general reasons. It will be allowed for medical purposes and for distributing food," he added.

He further talked about the National disaster management's guidelines for the relaxation of lockdown and regarding necessary offices that can function in the state with the minimum number of staff. (ANI)

