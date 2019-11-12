Odd situation in Maharashtra but govt formation of utmost importance: Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that an odd situation has presented itself in Maharashtra but the formation of a government in the state is of utmost importance.

When asked about the political situation in Maharashtra and whether Congress will extend support to a Shiv Sena-led government in the state, Scindia said: "Discussions are underway on the matter but it is of utmost importance that a government is formed in Maharashtra."

"An odd situation has presented itself in Maharashtra. The mandate was for the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance but they did not form the government," he said.

This comes as Congress has called a meeting with the leaders of the party in Maharashtra to discuss the political situation and formation of government in the state.

The NCP has indicated willingness to extend support to Shiv Sena to form government on condition that it severs all its ties with the NDA.

Commenting on the Ayodhya verdict, Scindia said that people should now shift focus to other issues like development. (ANI)

