Odisha: 1 dead, two injured over dispute on occupying govt land

Deogarh (Odisha) [India], July 6 (ANI): A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries after a group of women allegedly attacked them to vacate the government land that they were staying on here in Deogarh on Friday, police said.

A group of women attacked the family to vacate government land for construction of Mousi Maa temple.

The deceased woman was identified as Jemadei Sahu. Her husband Soubhagya Sahu and a relative Aarati Sahu have sustained injuries in the incident.

"Jemadei and her family have occupied a government land and villagers wanted to construct a temple on it. A scuffle broke out between the family and villagers, during which one of the locals had attacked Jemadei with an axe and she died on the spot," Deogarh Additional Superintendent of Police Rabi Narayan Singh told ANI.

The injured were rushed to Burla Medical College for medical treatment.

No arrest has been made so far, but efforts are on to nab the accused, Singh said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

