Odisha: 1 killed, 3 feared dead in landslide at coal mine in Angul

Angul (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): A worker was killed and three others are feared dead following a landslide at an open cast mine of Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd (MCL) in Bharatpur area of Odisha's Angul district on Tuesday night.

Nine injured workers were shifted to hospital after a rescue operation was launched by the MCl's security staff, police and fire services personnel.

Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd (MCL) spokesperson Dikken Mehra said, "The landslide occurred due to a strata failure last night. A total of 13 people were working in that patch, out of whom 9 were rescued and shifted to hospital, The body of a worker was found and three workers are feared dead."

He said, "A search operation is underway." (ANI)

