Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. File photo/ANI
Odisha: 15 IAS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:35 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a major administrative reshuffle, the Odisha government on Wednesday transferred 15 IAS officials and one IPS and IFS official each in the state.
IAS Asit Kumar Tripathy, District collector (DC) cum-Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Secretary to the government, has been given additional charge of Chief Administrator, Special Area Development (KBK) Project, Koraput.
IAS Sudershan Pal Thakur, who was serving as the Chief Administrator, (KBK) Project, Koraput has been assigned the role of Director General, Training Coordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar.
Both Tripathy and Thakur are IAS officers of the 1986 batch.
The other IAS officers who have been reshuffled include CJ Venugopal, Niten Chandra, Deoranjan Kumar Singh, Ranjana Chopra, Sushil Kumar Lohani, Vir Vikram Yadav, Vishal Gagan, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Krishan Kumar, Archana Patnaik, Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, and Sadique Alam.
Apart from these, IPS officer Arun Bothra has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU) and IFS R Raghu Prasad has been appointed Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government (Independent Charge), Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department with Additional Charge of Managing Director (MD) OMFED in Bhubaneswar.
This is the first major reshuffle by the Naveen Patnaik led BJD government in the state following the win in the state and Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

