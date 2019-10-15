Odisha: 1500 kg cannabis seized in Malkangiri, two arrested

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The State Police on Tuesday seized 1500 kg cannabis from a cement truck here and arrested two persons.

According to the district police, the cannabis was being transported to Angul district from Andhra Pradesh in the cement truck.

The vehicle was asked to stop during the routine check, however, the driver and helper of the truck tried to flee but they were eventually arrested. Police have started a probe to find more links in the illegal business.

According to data available with the Director-General of Police (DGP), Odisha office, so far this year, 19744 Kg cannabis has been seized and 191 persons have been arrested in the State under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. (ANI)

