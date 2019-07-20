Odisha: 2 children injured in explosion inside Ganjam school

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): At least two students sustained injuries following an explosion inside the school premises in Magura village of Ganjam district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 11 am today.

The injured have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur.

The cause behind the blast has not been ascertained yet.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

