Odisha: 2 held for being involved in ATM loot case

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 7 (ANI): Two interstate criminals who were involved in an ATM loot case in the city have been arrested by Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) Police, said Umashankar Dash, DCP, Bhubaneswar.



"They used to operate from Bengaluru and targeted various ATMs across the country," said the DCP.

Samarjot Singh of Punjab and Jafar Sadik, the two accused persons from Kerala used to operate crime from Bangalore. They were visiting various cities across the country, via air.

"They used to travel from one city to another. They are also involved in Narcotics cases. Our time was tracing them following which they were arrested," DCP added. (ANI)

