Odisha: 2 held for dragging youth tied to scooter on Cuttack road

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], October 18 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for allegedly tying a youth to a scooter and dragging him on a busy road, said police on Tuesday.

The incident pertains to Cuttack where a video went viral on social media in which the youth is seen being dragged behind a two-wheeler from the Shelter Chhaka area to Mission Road which totals a distance of around 2 kilometres.

The arrested accused have been identified as Hussain (24) and Chotu (18).

Though the exact time of the incident could not be ascertained, the police said that the incident happened on Sunday late evening.





"Since this is a very sensitive matter, I have immediately asked all police stations and ACPs to investigate it. We have identified two accused and the victims. Both the accused were taken into custody," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pinak Mishra.

The police got information about the incident around 11 PM on Sunday, added police.

"According to preliminary investigation, the assault survivor Jagannath Behera knew the accused and had borrowed Rs 1,500 from them," informed the DCP.

"He said he could not return the money timely and requested more time. But the accused tied him on his scooty and dragged him in front of thousands of people showing a knife in his hand terrorising all," the DCP added.

DCP Mishra said that details of their criminal background would be considered before forwarding the details to the court. (ANI)

