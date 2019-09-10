Bhadrak District Hospital (Photo/ANI)
Bhadrak District Hospital (Photo/ANI)

Odisha: 2 school students killed in road mishap

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:44 IST

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Two minor boys were killed on their way to school after their bicycle was hit by a car here on Tuesday.
Both the injured were admitted to the Bhadrak District Hospital in a serious condition where they succumbed to their injuries while receiving the treatment.
The accident took place near Banta Chowk of the Bhadrak town. (ANI)

