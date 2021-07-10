Odisha: 2 SOG commandos injured in encounter with Naxals

Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], July 10 (ANI): Two Special Operations Group commandos were injured in an encounter with Naxals on Saturday in Odisha's Kandhamal district.



It was reported that some Naxals have also been injured in the exchange of fire.

"Exchange of fire took place with Naxals in the Kandhamal district. Two commandos of SOG sustained bullet injuries. Some Naxals are also reported to be injured,Abhaya said

Both the commandos are stable," Odisha Director General of Police (DGP), he added. (ANI)

