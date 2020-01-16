Odisha: 20 injured after 8 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagoan

Salagoan (Odisha) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): At least 20 people were injured after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Salagoan on Thursday morning.



The incident took place at 7 in the morning today.

"Twenty people have been injured after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon," said Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway while speaking to ANI.

No casualty has been reported so far.

Following the derailment of the train, as many as five trains have been diverted through different routes.

Train, 12880 Express plying between Bhubaneswar and Mumbai, 58132 Puri - Rourkela, 18426 Durg- Puri express, 12831 Dhanbad- Bhubaneshwar Rajyarani Express, 68413 Talcher- Puri Memu has been diverted via Naraj route.

More details awaited. (ANI)

