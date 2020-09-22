Odisha: 21 per cent increase seen in farmers' registrations for selling Kharif paddy produce at MSP

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 22 (ANI): The various primary agriculture cooperative societies in Odisha have witnessed an increase of 21 per cent farmers' registering for selling their Kharif paddy produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for the 2020-21 season.

According to the Odisha government's State Food & Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, "A total number of 14 lakh 97 thousands 779 farmers have registered their name through online mode to sell their paddy during upcoming Kharif Paddy procurement. In the year 2019-20, a total of 12 Lakh 35 thousand 908 farmers had registered their name for the sale of Kharif paddy."



This means an increase of 2 lakh 61 thousand 871 farmers' registration in comparison to the last year.

The Odisha government also said that all the 30 districts in the state have witnessed an increase in registration this year as compared to 2019-20.

The Department has been conducting online registrations in view of the ongoing COVID-19 related SOPs in place. (ANI)

