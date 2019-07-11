Odisha: 22-yr-old dies after consuming poison as India crashes out of World Cup

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India] July 11 (ANI): The World Cup defeat of the Indian cricket team broke the hearts of many but one youth from Singahlbadi village of Odisha seems to have taken it particularly hard and allegedly ended his life by consuming poison after Wednesday's semifinal match with New Zealand.

The village is in Golamunda block of Kalahandi district of the state.

Banalata Devi, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) told ANI: "A 22-year old Sambaru Bhoi was diagnosed with poison in his stomach after he was bought to the hospital this morning."

Bhoi, who had lost a bet to his friends was found unconscious in his paddy fields this morning and was rushed to the hospital by his family.

"He was first admitted to Dharamgarh Subdivisional Hospital and later shifted to Bhawanipatna district hospital as his condition did not improve," Devi said.

However, the patient's condition is stable now and out of danger, according to the CDMO who added that he may be shifted again if the need arises. (ANI)

