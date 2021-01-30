Odisha: 23 investment projects fast-tracked

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 30 (ANI): After achieving number one position at the national level in the implementation of the industrial projects during the last quarter of 2020, the state government has put 23 investment projects on a fast track with Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra resolving ground-level issues through a project-wise review.

The review was held on digital mode from Lokseba Bhawan in which Principal Secretary, Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma outlined the issues for discussion.

Reviewing the progress of each project, Chief Secretary Mohapatra set timelines for each phase of activity. The concerned departments were asked to "adhere to the timeline scrupulously". Mohapatra also directed the project investors and project proponents to mobilize more men and machines for the early completion of the construction works.



According to a state government release, the advancement and bottlenecks of the projects in Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, and Jajpur districts were reviewed. The projects in Keonjhar district included Arcelormittal Nippon Steel India Pvt Limited, JSW Steel Ltd, Sree Metaliks Ltd, MSP Sponge Limited, Pro Minerals (Now under ESSEL mining), Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, and the establishment of IDCO industrial estate.

Similarly, the projects in Sundargarh district included JSW Cement, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, Shree Hari Sponge Private Ltd, KAI International Private Ltd, Shiva Cement Ltd (Plant Area), Scan Steel Ltd, Agrasen Sponge Ltd, Adhunik Metaliks, Suraj Product and industrial estate IDCO.

The hotel project of Deo Residency, CJ Darcel Logistic Pvt Ltd, Saizar Logistics Ltd, and industrial estate of IDCO ongoing in Jajpur district; and, Anvil Cables, a project for the development of new industrial estate under implementation in Mayurbhanj district were also reviewed in the meeting.

The investors and project proponents placed their problems. Mainly the issues relating to advance possession of government land, operation of truck unloading station at Dubuna, issue of NOC under forest rights Act, the permission of enhanced stacking of iron ore, road connectivity, water supply, allotment of non-forest government land, approach road, ore supply, power connectivity, issue of fore No Objection Certificate (NOC), land acquisition for IDCO industrial estate, issue of consent to operate certificate, law and order matters arising out of the activities of mal-intentioned people and, land acquisition were thoroughly discussed and resolved, the state government said. (ANI)

