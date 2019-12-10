Odisha: 28 pc surplus paddy procured from farmers till Dec 7

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Odisha Government has procured 39,65,465 quintals of paddy as on December 7th, during the current Kharif paddy procurement program, which is 28 per cent more compared to the corresponding period last year.

Responding to media queries on paddy procurement Ranendra Pratap Swain, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister on Monday said: "Procurement of paddy from farmers through paddy procurement centres by the state government is 28 per cent more than the last corresponding period, till December 7. A total of 39,65,465 quintals paddy have been procured from the 58294 farmers as compared to 30,89,908 quintals during the same time period last year."

"For making paddy procurement transparent, online registration, procurement through P-PAS system by issuing an advance token, kind of facilities we are providing to the farmers, as on December 7, 2,49,932 advance tokens have been issued to 2,43,219 framers for procurement of paddy through 1,118 paddy procurement centres in 19 districts," he said. (ANI)

