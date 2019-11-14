Odisha: 3 detained after workers taken to hospital due to gas leak in factory

Balasore (Odisha) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Three officials from a Balasore-based factory were detained by police after several workers were admitted to a hospital allegedly due to a gas leak.

The incident took place at a prawn processing unit on Wednesday.

"Several workers were admitted to hospital allegedly due to a gas leak at a prawn processing unit in Balasore last night. Three factory officials have been detained," Bijay Kumar Sharma, Director General of Police (DGP), said.

A case has been registered and a special forensic team is being sent from Bhubaneswar to assist police in the probe, he said. (ANI)

