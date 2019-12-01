Odisha: 3 minor girls charred to death after haystack catches fire

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Three minor girls were charred to death on Saturday while they were playing near a haystack that caught fire at Bijmara village in Kalahandi district.

The deceased minors have been identified as twins Deizy and Rosy, and Rachana Rout, all aged between four to five years.

Soon after the incidents, they were rushed to Koksara Community Health Centre by the locals. However, they had sustained around 80 to 90 per cent burn injuries.

They were then referred to Bhawanipatana district headquarters hospital as their condition worsened.

One of them died on the way to the hospital while two others breathed their last while undergoing treatment at Bhawanipatana Hospital.

"One of them was arrived dead while two others, who had sustained around 80 to 90 per cent of burn injuries. The two passed away half-an-hour after they were admitted to the hospital" said Dr Narayan De of Bhawanipatana Hospital.

"Police have been informed about the matter and the bodies will be handed over to the family members after post mortem," he said. (ANI)

