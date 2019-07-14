Odisha: 3 persons including forest official held for extortion

Bargarh (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Three persons including a forest official have been arrested by Bhatli police on the charges of extortion here on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Kumar Bhamo, Deputy Ranger along with two others were extorting money from others by posing as Maoists.

"The accused were calling upon people and threatening them. Acting on a tip-off, the police carried out raids earlier today. Cash worth Rs 1.65 lakh, 3 mobile phones and two bikes were seized from their possession by the police," Bhamo added.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

