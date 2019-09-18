Odisha: 3.41lakh Ineligible beneficiaries identified under KALIA Scheme

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): After the verification process which was undertaken by the state government to identify the Ineligible beneficiaries, under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, the Odisha government has found that 3.41 lakh ineligible beneficiaries have availed the benefits of the scheme.

Out of the total ineligible beneficiaries, 20,000 government employee/pensioners, 9,000 minors and 12,000 large farmers have availed benefits under the KALIA Scheme and around 3.0 lakh multiple members of the same eligible family received the KALIA benefits, the state government said.

Elaborating on the scheme, the state government also stated that till May 29, it has provided monetary assistance of Rs 5000 to 51.5 lakh small and marginal farmers and landless agriculture labourers under KALIA scheme, which includes 36, 34,710 Small and marginal farmers or actual cultivators.

The state government had launched KALIA scheme in January 2019, under the scheme an amount of Rs 10,000 per family (eligible to avail benefits) will be provided in two instalments, Rs 5000 each for Kharif and Rabi season as assistance. (ANI)

