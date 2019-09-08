Odisha: 38 people arrested for drunken driving in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The police on Saturday said that as many as 38 people were arrested for drunken driving here in the last 24 hours under the new Motor Vehicles Act.

"Police conducted a statewide drive to detect drunken driving on National Highways and State Highways at 14 Toll gates. 38 drunken drivers were arrested on the first day i.e. September 6 as per the provision of section 185/202 of MV Act," an official release said.

"Such drives will continue to contain and curb drunken driving on Highways," the press note added. (ANI)

