Odisha: 391 kg ganja recovered, 2 arrested from Gajapati

Gajapati (Odisha) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Two persons were arrested and over 391 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 30 lakhs was recovered from their possession in the Mohana area at Gajapati district of Odisha on Sunday, the police said.

Earlier in July, over 1,000 kilograms of ganja was seized and two persons arrested by police in the Gajapati district.

The police had said that about 1,056 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 50 lakh was seized from a truck carrying onions.

According to the police, the accused were going to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi from Udayagiri area of the district. (ANI)

