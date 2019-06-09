Several bikes were damaged after a rice mill wall collapses in Dhenkanal on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]
Odisha: 4 dead, 5 injured in wall collapses in Dhenkanal

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:14 IST

Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], June 9 (ANI): At least four persons were killed while five others sustained injuries after a boundary wall of an abandoned rice mill located near Alasua market in Dhenkanal collapsed on Sunday, district officials said.
Besides, a couple of two-wheeler vehicles were also damaged in the incident.
A team of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), along with fire brigade personnel and police officers, carried out rescue operation at the site.
"My condolences to the families of the four deceased. Three seriously injured have been admitted at a hospital in Cuttack," Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, District Magistrate, told ANI. (ANI)

