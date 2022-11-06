Odisha: 40 students of World Skill Centre meet CM Patnaik before leaving for ITE Singapore

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 5 (ANI): As many as 40 students of World Skill Centre today met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before leaving for Singapore to sharpen their skills at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Singapore.



The Chief Minister wished the students, inspired them to explore their full potential and encouraged them to make an all-out effort to become number one in the world.

After the students met the CM, Patnaik took Twitter and said, "Delighted to meet students of World Skill Centre who will visit Singapore to sharpen their skills at @ITESpore on Students Exchange Programme. Urged them to explore their full potential & encouraged them to make all-out effort to become no. 1 in the world. Wish them all the best."



Out of the 40 students, 32 are boys and 8 are girls. 20 of them belong to the farm community.

According to the official statement, the students will experience a 2-week stint in ITE, fully engage in lessons and also get familiar with the sociocultural aspects of youths living and studying there.



"The mission of the programme is to bring global exposure to brightest students of WSC at Singapore," it read.

Secretary to CM VK Pandian and the CEO of WSC were also present.



"The objective of the programme is to create opportunities for WSC students to gain valuable global exposure and perspectives, including learning of new skills, to enrich and enhance their learning experiences in becoming skilled professionals that are ready for working and living at a global level," the statement read.

In Singapore, 20 students will be exposed to advanced skills in the programming of Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles (UAV) and modification of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), the other 20 students will acquire skills in the programming of Autonomous Mobile Robots and Industrial Robots, as per the statement.

This inaugural exchange programme is jointly organized by ITE Education Services (ITEES) along with the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) of the Government of Odisha and the World Skill Centre.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the WSC in March 2021. (ANI)

