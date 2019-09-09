Odisha: 4th Biju Patnaik Himalayan Expedition flagged off

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Odisha Sports and Youth Secretary Vishal Dev on Monday flagged off the fourth Biju Patnaik Himalayan Expedition from Kalinga Stadium here.

The expedition will see 15 local students summiting Mt. Stok Kangri in Ladakh from September 12th to 24th.

"This is the fourth year, we started in 2016. The idea was to expose the young boys and girls of our state to adventure sports. We have done it successfully three times. 15 boys and girls have been selected. They will be going to Mt. Stok Kangri with a height of 20,187ft in the Leh Ladakh region. They will get to learn lessons in leadership and teamwork. They will be back on September 27," Dev said. The team begins its journey today.

The unit will be climbing the mountain under the leadership of mountaineer Ganesh Chandra Jena.

"We will reach two days before so that we can adjust with the climatic conditions of the region. Our aim is to climb the mountain until September 21. From 30 students, 15 have been selected," Jena said.

"The three things that the children should take care of are to eat food and drink water on time so that their health shall be maintained. As in the hilly region, you tend to feel less hungry and thirsty. At least three litres of liquid should be there in the body" he added.

"This is the first time I am going to such a high altitude. I thank my state government that they are providing such good opportunities. They are giving young talent great opportunities. Only those who will work hard with complete determination will get successful," said Abhishek Bara, one of the budding mountaineers.

The expedition is organised by Odisha's Sports and Youth department in association with Tata Steel Adventure Foundation. (ANI)

