Odisha: 8-foot-long python rescued from open field in Jajpur

Jajpur (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): An around 8-foot-long Indian rock python has been rescued from an open field in Kayema Bazar area of Dharmasala block here.

The reptile was later released into the forest of Mahavinayak hills in Chandikhole.

The python, weighing nearly 20 kg, was rescued by Snake Helpline member Tapan Prusty on August 26. (ANI)