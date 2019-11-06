Odisha: Advisory issued to 14 District Collectors regarding cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Wednesday issued an advisory to the collectors of 14 districts in the state to closely monitor the developments of the cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal.

The advisory said, "The administration of the districts is advised to closely watch the developments of the cyclonic system in the Bay of Bengal from time to time. In view of rainfall prediction, farmers are advised to follow the advice regarding the protection of paddy and other crops.

The districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendmpara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Dhenkanal are requested to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any possible situation.

Please ensure that no fishermen venture into the sea from November 8 till further notice, the advisory added. (ANI)