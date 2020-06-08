Odisha airlifts 180 stranded people from Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Odisha government on Monday evacuated 180 stranded people from Andaman and Nicobar Islands by special Air Asia flight.

"Today, i.e. on 8.6.2020 by a special flight of Air Asia, 180 persons are being evacuated from Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Flight will land at Bhubaneswar at 12.50 P.M," according to an official release.

The government stated that more than 600 persons have already been evacuated by air from Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

It also informed that more than 3 lakh persons have been brought to Odisha by "Shramik Special" trains and many have been brought to the state by road. (ANI)

