Odisha allows home isolation of asymptomatic, mild symptomatic COVID-19 patients in rural areas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Odisha government on Thursday said that the guidelines issued to allow home isolation to all COVID-19 positive patients, who are asymptomatic/have mild symptoms and have no comorbidities in urban areas, will also apply to rural areas in the state.

Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department said that COVID-19 cases are increasing because of intensified house to house survey and testing of symptomatic people.

"During the last few days, it is found that COVID-19 positive cases are increasing in the state but the people need not to panic. It is because of intensified house to house survey and testing of symptomatic people," he said.

"Health infrastructure is stable in the state. There is an adequate stock of medicine and logistics for coming four months to combat COVID-19," added Mohapatra.

He urged people with symptoms to voluntarily come forward for testing.

"The fight against COVID-19 can be strengthened if early detection of positive cases can be done and necessary treatment begins timely. Therefore, we appeal to the persons having symptoms to voluntarily come forward for testing. This will help to contain COVID-19 in a better way," Mohapatra said.

He said that COVID-19 treatment through plasma therapy has yielded significant results. "Keeping this in view, plasma banks shall be opened soon at MKCG Medical College, Berhampur and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar," he noted.

"People who have recovered from COVID-19 are requested to come forward to donate plasma to save lives," he said.

"People are requested to adhere to COVID-19 protocols including proper wearing of masks, maintenance of social distancing and frequent hand washing. Spitting at public places is strictly prohibited," Mohapatra said.

He added that 6,580 COVID Care Homes are operational in 6,798 Gram Panchayats of the state so far.

"In all these centres, a total number of 65,965 beds have been arranged to provide COVID-19 health services," Mohapatra further said. (ANI)

