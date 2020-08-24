Odisha allows visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their homes

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Odisha Government's Higher Education department has allowed visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their residence till COVID-19 situation normalizes.

A letter on Monday from the department with the subject line--"Guidelines for On-Line Teaching of Under Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of All Colleges under the Administrative Control of Higher Education Department", read, "In continuation to the letter under reference, Government have been pleased to allow the visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their residence till resumption of normalcy in COVID-19 pandemic. They are not required to come to college to take on-line classes."

Commissioner-cum-secretary, Higher Education Department has written to the principals of all the Degree Colleges coming under Higher Education Department in State asking them to take necessary steps in this regard. (ANI)