Odisha: Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra and Ashwini Baishnab elected to Rajya Sabha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Rajya Sabha candidates Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra have been elected to the Upper House from Odisha.

BJD-backed BJP candidate Ashwini Baishnab has also been elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

"I am very happy that I have been given the opportunity to represent and take out issues of 4.5 crore Odias and of the state of Odisha. The first priority would be to ensure that all the issues raised by our Chief Minister in Niti Aayog and in the meeting with the Prime Minister should be taken up rather persuasively so that it can be implemented quickly," Amar Patnaik told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sasmit Patra said, "I would like to thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for nominating my name and now I have been elected unanimously. The focus will be on issues relating to Odisha. One of the issues raised by the Chief Minister when he met Prime Minister was the special status to Odisha."

Meanwhile, Ashwini Baishnab said, "I am happy that I got an opportunity to serve again this land."

On June 21, BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the names of Patnaik and Patra as party's Rajya Sabha candidates while extending support to BJP candidate Baishnab.

Baishnab was an IAS officer and private secretary to former late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Dr Amar Patnaik, Head IT wing and Dr Sasmit Patra, spokesperson and Secretary (Minority Affairs) would be the BJD's candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections," press release from BJD said.

"Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also informed, as per discussions with Prime Minister and Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah, the BJD would support the candidature of Ashwani Baishnab, who as an IAS officer and private secretary to Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has also worked in Odisha," the release said. (ANI)

