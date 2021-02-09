Odisha and Andhra leaders discuss language issues of border area residents

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 9 (ANI): Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das and Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Shariff Mohammed Ahmed held a meeting on Monday to resolve the language issues of Telugu speakers at the borders of the two states.

"We met the Education minister regarding issues of Telugu-speaking people in bordering districts. There are nearly 80 lakh people residing around the area who speak Telugu. They are facing language problems in schools and want Telugu as their mother tongue language," Ahmed told ANI.





He further explained that in due course of time, teachers retired and the position has not yet been filled despite advertisements being published by the state government due to non-availability of qualified teachers.

"I requested the minister to fill the sanctioned posts of retired Telugu teachers," he added.

Odisha Education Minister informed that similar problems were being faced by Odia students in Andhra Pradesh regarding 'optional language'.

"Andhra ministers expressed that Telugu-speakers have been facing some problems in the state. Odia people in Andhra have also been facing problems. They have given a memorandum and we are going to address it to the best of our abilities. We have about 140 vacancies and the state govt is doing its best to solve the problem," Das said.

He added that about 4,000 students from Odisha are residing in Andhra and are asking for the 'optional language' to be 50-50 Hindi and Telugu. (ANI)

