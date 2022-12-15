Odisha: Animals in Nandankanan Zoological Park get special treatment this winter

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 15 (ANI): As the cold wave is sweeping through Odisha, animals living in Nandankanan Zoological Park on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar are being given special treatment to beat the winter blues, informed Nandankanan Zoo authorities.

To provide much-needed respite to the animals from the biting cold, the zoo authorities have made some special arrangements.

According to Nandankanan Zoo authorities, plywood and room heaters have been given to the chimpanzees and blankets have been provided to keep the Orangutans warm.





Paddy straws have been stashed inside the enclosure of rock python, incandescent bulbs have been fitted for the largest poisonous snake King Cobra, and heaters are being provided to keep Iguanas warm.

"We adjust the temperature conditions of the enclosure to ensure that Chimpanzees are not affected by the cold wave. Special dietary arrangements have also been made for the animals," said Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoo Dr Sanjeet Kumar while speaking to ANI.

He also said that the aviary species are given special attention as they are susceptible to harsh weather.

"The aviary species, which are very susceptible to harsh weather, are also being given special attention. The zoo authorities have put up agro net sheds at the enclosures of the birds, squirrels, and monkeys to prevent guard against cold breezes. All possible steps are being taken to prevent any kind of problem that can affect the lives of the animals", Dr Kumar said. (ANI)

